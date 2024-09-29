Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,180.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
