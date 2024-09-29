Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,180.0 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNYYF remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

