Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Decreases By 23.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,845. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.