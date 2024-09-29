Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Grows By 34.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,100 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.00. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336. Roche has a 1 year low of $233.12 and a 1 year high of $340.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20.
About Roche
