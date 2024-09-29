Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Grows By 34.9%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,100 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.00. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336. Roche has a 1 year low of $233.12 and a 1 year high of $340.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.