Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJT opened at $136.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.