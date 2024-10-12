Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
CION Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
CION Investment stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CION Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of CION Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 87,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CION Investment by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 502,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.