Comparing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of agilon health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A agilon health -5.57% -29.91% -10.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.71 $130,000.00 N/A N/A agilon health $4.32 billion 0.31 -$262.60 million ($0.73) -4.41

NewGenIvf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NewGenIvf Group and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 2 14 4 0 2.10

agilon health has a consensus price target of $8.03, indicating a potential upside of 149.42%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Risk and Volatility

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, agilon health has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats agilon health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

