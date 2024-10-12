Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of C$95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

