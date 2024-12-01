Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in November

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 6,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,777. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.40. The trade was a 7.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 330,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $893,006.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,643,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,212.40. The trade was a 25.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 424,094 shares of company stock worth $1,137,016. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

