Ballew Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

