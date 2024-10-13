Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.10% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,610,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.40 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

