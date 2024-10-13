Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

