GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.87 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1,734.19 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.00253819 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN (GYEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYEN has a current supply of 2,098,780,833. The last known price of GYEN is 0.00653357 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,815.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

