Shaker Investments LLC OH Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

