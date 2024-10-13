Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.