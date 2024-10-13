Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Rises By 114.6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ECARX Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ECX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.83. 44,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $618.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.32. ECARX has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ECARX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

