Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 1,557,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,653. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -74.42%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

