Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 60 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $54,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $525.23 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.