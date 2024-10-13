Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $596.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

