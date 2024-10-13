Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 415,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,426,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMO opened at $596.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

