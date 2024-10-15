CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.84.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $294.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.11 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $299.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

