CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $50,398.92 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. 867,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,021. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.