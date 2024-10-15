Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $607.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

