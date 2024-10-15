Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 73,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.