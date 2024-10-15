MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MDB Capital worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDBH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050. MDB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital ( NASDAQ:MDBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

