Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FT opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

