Harrington Investments INC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC owned 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

NYSE BOH opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

