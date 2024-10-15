Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

