Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $13,102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after buying an additional 294,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

