Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

