Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 751 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

