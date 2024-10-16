3,103 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
