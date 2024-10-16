First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 217,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Shares of BND opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

