JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

