Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

