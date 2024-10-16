iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

