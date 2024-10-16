Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 59,327 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,327 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up 4.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

