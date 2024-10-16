Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

