Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

