Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,614 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCO opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
