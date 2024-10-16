LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 350,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

