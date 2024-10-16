LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,535,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,382 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.