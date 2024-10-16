Dream Industrial REIT Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$115.30 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

