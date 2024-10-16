Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $24.75 to $26.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.63%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

