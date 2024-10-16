StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
