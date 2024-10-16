Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 36.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.