Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

