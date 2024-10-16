WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$243.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.63 million.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.