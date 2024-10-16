EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 973 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 973 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.4 %

EverQuote stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 380,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,941. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.