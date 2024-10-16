Getaround (GETR) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Getaround and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 576 2472 4945 86 2.56

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Getaround’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $293.55 million $8.31 million 487.24

This table compares Getaround and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Getaround’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.08% -108.43% -9.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getaround rivals beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

