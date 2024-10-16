Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $415.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

